Bill O’Reilly

KEY NETWORKS' "THE O'REILLY UPDATE" host BILL O'REILLY will interview former President DONALD TRUMP on his show THURSDAY (7/8). The interview will be part of the show's MESSAGE OF THE DAY segment.

In a release. BILL O'REILLY noted, "The 45th President of the UNITED STATES will have the opportunity to comment on rising gas prices, rising violent crime, and a disintegrating southern border."

Look for TRUMP to join O'REILLY for his THE HISTORY TOUR in DECEMBER. The tour starts DECEMBER 11 in SUNRISE, FL and has stops in ORLANDO, FL, HOUSTON and DALLAS, TX.

For information on THE O'REILLY UPDATE, THE O'REILLY UPDATE – MORNING EDITION and THE O'REILLY UPDATE – WEEKEND EDITION reach out to KEY NETWORKS

