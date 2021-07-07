Jenn Pooler

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS, IA has upped JENN POOLER to PD. The PD position opened up when ADAM HANNAN was promoted to Station Manager.

"God has done amazing work through LIFE 101.9," POOLER said. "This station has a great reputation in our community for serving and loving well through music, programing and outreach, and I am incredibly honored to take on this new role.”

Life 101.9 SM ADAM HANNAN shared, “NORTHWESTERN MEDIA likes to hire within when possible. Here was another case where we had the perfect candidate already on staff. JENN is going to be a great PD.”

POOLER has previously served as LIFE 101.9 APD, Listener Engagement Director, and middays. She begins in her new role JULY 12th.

