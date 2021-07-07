Long-time friend of ALL ACCESS, 'JAVA JOEL' MURPHY, currently tracking afternoons for MARTZ Rhythm WYUL (94.7 HITS FM) CHATEAUGAY, NY (also serving MONTREAL), and newly minted member of JASON KIDD's VIRTUALJOCK.com roster of talent, recently hopped on a YOUTUBE chat with some old buddies from his days in upstate NEW YORK who just happen to host the WISE GUYS SPORTS TALK SHOW. Lots of laughs, talking about radio and the old days - and a couple of sports items managed to work their way into the conversation, too.





Top (l-r): JOEY REOME, PETE GHOSTLAW; Bottom (l-r): DAVE BARTLETT, JOEL MURPHY Sidelined due to the COVID-related layoffs at iHEART last year, MURPHY is still looking for a full-time on-air or programming gig around the greater CLEVELAND area. Hit him up at (315) 267-6182 or javajoelmurphy@gmail.com.





