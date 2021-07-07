Gary Back On The Air

BROADCAST MEDIA LLC News-Talk KFKA-A/GREELEY, CO is bringing veteran Northern COLORADO broadcaster BRIAN GARY in to do afternoons. THE GOOD AFTERNOON GUY WITH BRIAN GARY starts MONDAY, JULY 19th.

GARY spent 30 years at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUAD (K99)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, winning two CMA Awards and, in 2017, he was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME as part of the station's "Good Morning Guys" show. He retired in JANUARY 2019 (NET NEWS 11/9/18).

GARY commented on returning to radio, saying, "It means the world. I have lived to be part of this community and have missed getting to feel the pulse of it. There’s no place I’m more comfortable than behind a microphone, and I cannot wait to get together with my Northern COLORADO family again."

