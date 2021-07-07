New From iHeartMedia

Four new shows will debut this month from MY CULTURA, iHEARTMEDIA's new Latinx-focused podcast network. iHEARTMEDIA also unveiled that COCA-COLA, STATE FARM and WALGREENS will be MY CULTURA's initial sponsors.

ESSENTIAL VOICES WITH WILMER VALDERRAMA and EXACTLY AMARA will be the headline new podcasts and they'll be joined by TRANSPORTISTA and LIFE AS A GRINGO as this month's releases.

iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA Lead Executive Producer GISSELLE BANCES commented, "The wait is over. We’re thrilled to announce that these new shows are joining iHEARTMEDIA’s MY CULTURA and to showcase the incredible storytelling talents and diverse perspectives of Latinx creators."

BANCES continued, "From AMARA LA NEGRA’s authentic perspective on being Afro-Latina in ‘EXACTLY AMARA’ to investigating the world of cartels in ‘TRANSPORTISTA’ to amplifying the voices of the world’s essential workers in ‘ESSENTIAL VOICES,’ and much more, this new slate of MY CULTURA shows promises to entertain, educate and inspire."

