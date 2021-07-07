Chesnutt

Country artist MARK CHESNUTT has been forced to cancel his JULY, AUGUST and SEPTEMBER show dates due to the need for an immediate back surgery with a required nine-to-10-week recovery period. WILLIAM MORRIS AGENCY will be announcing rescheduled show dates as soon as possible.

“I’ve been suffering with this for a very long time, and postponed as long as I could,” said CHESNUTT. “When the doctor says, 'You have no choice,’ you have no choice! I hate to get off the road just as the venues opened back up. I was really looking forward to this year! I appreciate the support and understanding from my fans, and I'll see you all real soon.”

CHESNUTT's team encourages fans who have purchased tickets to the cancelled show dates to visit the corresponding venue website for ticket refund information. Visit MARKCHESNUTT.com for more information on rescheduled dates.

Nineties hitmaker CHESNUTT scored eight #1 singles and a dozen other Top 10 hits between 1990 and 1998, when he was signed to MCA NASHVILLE and sister label DECCA.

