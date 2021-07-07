PD Job Opening Based In Charlotte





iHEARTMEDIA SVPP for CHARLOTTE and RALEIGH A.J. checks in with ALL ACCESS to report he is looking for a Programming Superstar to lead all aspects of the on-air, online, and social media experience for Classic Rock and Alternative brands in CHARLOTTE and RALEIGH. Are you a self-starting natural leader? Is your writing second to none? Are your coaching skills incomparable? Do you thrive on team collaboration? What else will you bring to the table?

A.J. is waiting to hear from you TODAY. Apply here.

