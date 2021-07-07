Joining The Orchard.

TRIBL RECORDS has a newly formed partnership with leading global distributor THE ORCHARD. The agreement marks the largest collaboration for any minority-owned, inspirational label. Founded in 2021 by music industry veterans, TRIBL RECORDS is home to multimillion-streaming and BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD-winning group MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, as well as GRAMMY nominee and BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD-winning artist J.J. HAIRSTON, CHANDLER MORRE, NAOMI RAINE and FAITH CITY, led by GRAMMY nominee TIM BOWMAN JR, among others. ,

Most recently, TRIBL launched MAVERICK CITY MUSIC’s album "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition," released through its partnership with THE ORCHARD. Co-executive produced by PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT SVP PHIL THORNTON, the tracks include features from CIARA, KORYN HAWTHORN, JONATHAN McREYNOLDS, MONTEL FISH and others. In his capacity as co-executive producer, THORNTON will also collaborate with TRIBL to expand the company’s footprint across the film, television, content development space and more.

TRIBL co-owner NORMAN GYAMFI commented, “The industry talent we have curated at an executive level to build TRIBL is incredible. TONY (BROWN) and JJ (JONATHAN JAY) have the secret sauce and are visionaries. We were each ‘disrupting’ the industry in our respective fields and joined together to not just evolve a genre but to redefine an entire industry. This deal shows how much THE ORCHARD believes in what we are doing.”

Added TRIBL VP/GM STEPHANIE VALCARCEL, "Our music isn’t supposed to be successful: the songs are too long; it’s faith-based; I can go on, but what we are doing at TRIBL reminds me of the early stages of hip-hop. We are building a movement and artists’ brands through unorthodox collaborations, keeping our pulse on the culture. That is our edge and what is driving us forward."

TRIBL RECORDS’ executive team consists of TONY BROWN (CEO/co-founder of MAVERICK CITY MUSIC), JONATHAN JAY “JJ” (VP/A&R and Artist Relations, co-founder of MAVERICK CITY MUSIC), and STEPHANIE VALCARCEL (VP/GM).

Said PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT SVP PHIL THORNTON, “I’m excited to collaborate with the TRIBL team to expand their footprint in media, podcasts, and additional content development. It’s refreshing to work with such an innovative team that continues to raise the bar in Christian and Gospel.”

Added THE ORCHARD SVP Product Development ALAN BECKER, "TRIBL RECORDS' community of artists have a true passion for the Contemporary Christian and Gospel Music genres. We are excited to welcome them to THE ORCHARD family. TRIBL's commitment to uplifting artists and fostering meaningful partnerships, along with THE ORCHARD's mission to empower artists, makes this collaboration even more dynamic and significant."

« see more Net News