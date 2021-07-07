Ringo Celebrates 81 (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

RINGO STARR celebrated his 81st birthday at the corner of SANTA MONICA BLVD. and CANON in BEVERLY HILLS in front of a peace sign statue, with a subdued crowd of 20 fans watching from behind a barricade. The event usually takes place at the CAPITOL TOWER in HOLLYWOOD, where he led global cries for "peace and love" at noon PACIFIC TIME.

“Birthdays are birthdays, you know — you’ve got to live with it, you know?” he told VARIETY as guests JOE WALSH and STEVE LUKATHER looked on. “I mean, emotionally, sometimes I’m 18. We were laughing in the car saying I’m 18 today because it’s 81 in reverse.”

STARR and wife BARBARA BACH stood by the statue alone during last year's pandemic. "I do have a mask here if anyone’s complaining,” he joked. “It is what it is today. Two years ago we were at CAPITOL with a lot of guests playing for me and hundreds of people outside. But things have changed.”

STARR told VARIETY's CHRIS WILLMAN that PAUL McCARTNEY had just called. “We still say hi to each other. I’m still waiting for the gift.”

STARR recently released an EP, “Zoom In,” with a follow-up EP slated to come out later this year, and will be seen in PETER JACKSON’s “Get Back” BEATLES TV docu-epic this fall.

