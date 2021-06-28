Coming in April 2022

Ten days after revealing a deal that would move the “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” to CBS next year (NET NEWS 6/28), the network has set an airdate for the show. While typically held in JUNE, next year’s awards show will take place live from NASHVILLE on SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd from 7-10p (CT). As previously reported, CMT will air a week of special programming, dubbed “Country Music Week,” surrounding the awards show, then later air a “director’s cut” of the show on CMT and other VIACOMCBS platforms.

The show's airdate is three weeks ahead of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which announced to its membership in MAY that it would be returning to LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, MAY 24th after two years in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 5/14). The ACM show, which has aired on CBS since 1998, is currently negotiating for a new network home (NET NEWS 6/16).

The fan-voted “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” have aired live on CMT since 2005. This year’s show, hosted by KELSEA BALLERINI and KANE BROWN, aired last month as a six-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

