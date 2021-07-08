Justin Prakash

CONCORD has promoted JUSTIN PRAKASH from Group Financial Controller to CFO of CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING and CONCORD THEATRICALS. He replaces KENT HOSKINS, who was elevated to CFO of CONCORD last MARCH. Based in LONDON, PRAKASH will lead the global Publishing and Theatrical accounting teams, including reporting, planning, and corporate compliance. He will work with the Chief Publishing Executive JIM SELBY and Chief Theatricals Executive SEAN PATRICK FLAHAVEN while reporting to HOSKINS.

“I have worked closely with JUSTIN for over 15 years, and his dedication and forensic understanding of our business is second to none,” said CONCORD CFO KENT HOSKINS. “He is a finance executive that marries the rare ability to work collaboratively with a diverse set of internal and external stakeholders while delivering top-notch financial reporting and analysis. I very much look forward to continuing our working relationship at CONCORD.”

“I am delighted to be taking up the role of CFO, Music Publishing And Theatricals,” said PRAKASH. “The CONCORD team consists of some remarkable people. It is a pleasure to work alongside them. Thank you to KENT HOSKINS for his continued support.”

