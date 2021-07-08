Schemmel Back To Play-By-Play

Former COLORADO ROCKIES and DENVER NUGGETS play-by-play announcer JERRY SCHEMMEL joins BROADCAST MEDIA LLC News-Talk KFKA-A/GREELEY, CO as their new voice of UNIV. OF NORTHERN COLORADO football And basketball. SCHEMMEL spent 20 seasons in the NBA and ten with the COLORADO ROCKIES.

In a release, SCHEMMEL commented, "I am tremendously excited about this opportunity with UNC Football and Basketball and KFKA! I am so looking forward to getting back to doing play-by-play, something I’ve missed terribly since being let go from my duties with the ROCKIES. I can’t wait to get going."

SCHEMMEL, a lawyer with DAN CAPLIS LAW in DENVER, added, "I want to thank DAN CAPLIS for giving me the flexibility to take on this broadcasting opportunity. It will be a challenge to juggle a full-time law practice with a college football and basketball schedule, but I intend to do my very best to make it happen."

Look for SCHEMMEL to also host a weekly coaches show and more UNC BEARS programming on KFKA.

