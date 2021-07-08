Davis Watts

THE DIOCESE OF ST. PETERSBURG Contemporary Christian WBVM (90.5 SPIRIT FM)/TAMPA has promoted DAVIS WATTS to PD. WATTS will continue to serve as MD/middays. In 2008, he joined SPIRIT FM, starting with nights, then middays, MD, and now PD.



WATTS said, “It’s been an honor serving the TAMPA BAY community with this amazing team for the past 13 years. I feel that the LORD, our listeners and the industry friends I’ve made over these years have prepared me for the exciting challenge of leading our air staff and I’m eager to get started.”

“I’ve seen tremendous growth in DAVIS, and a hunger to improve not only his craft, but the station as a whole," shared WBVM Station Manager JOHN MORRIS. "I’m excited that he’s up to the challenge.”

