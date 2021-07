Picazzo Stevens

Former RESULTS RADIO/REDDING and CHICO, CA OM/PD PICAZZO STEVENS has joined BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/LAS VEGAS.

STEVENS' duties are unspecified at this time, but his talent and experience are expected to be utilized in many areas of the cluster, which includes Country KCYE (102.7 COYOTE COUNTRY), Classic Hits KKLZ, Adult R&B KOAS (JAMMIN' 105.7), Talk KDWN and Hot AC KVGS (STAR 107.9).

