Re-opening July 16th

THE BLUEBIRD CAFÉ in NASHVILLE is set to re-open on FRIDAY, JULY 16th. The iconic music venue has been closed for 15 months due to COVID-19. The re-opening to live music kicks off at 6:30p (CT) with a show featuring JOEL SHEWMAKE, ANNIE MOSHER and JASON MATTHEWS, followed by another at 9:30p with THOM SCHUYLER, FRED KNOBLOCH, TONY ARATA and JELLY ROLL JOHNSON. Tickets go on sale at 8a (CT) on MONDAY, JULY 12th.

The joyful BLUEBIRD news was shared via INSTAGRAM with a post that said, "It’s the news everyone has been waiting for! After a long and challenging year and a half, we are ecstatic to announce that THE BLUEBIRD CAFE’s doors will soon be opening and we will once again have music filling our room!"

Find more information and purchase tickets by following The BLUEBIRD CAFÉ on FACEBOOK.

