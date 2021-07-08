Webinar at 1p (CT) 7/15

The next installment of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's monthly "CRS360" webinar series has been set for 1p (CT) on THURSDAY, JULY 15th. The topic will be “Re-entering the Post-COVID Workplace Part I: Emotional IQ for Employers/Managers."

The JULY webinar will be the first of a two-part series that showcases adjustment strategies for employers and company leaders as they return to the post-pandemic workplace. Featured panelists will include INFLECTION POINT COACHING LLC Principal Coach CORY COLTON and PCC Executive Coach DIANE WATSON, with CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS moderating.

"Last year’s COVID quarantine created sudden, seismic workflow and work/life balance changes for companies and their employees,” said CURTIS. "Simply undoing those practices seems unrealistic as our industry returns to the workplace. CRS wants to help leaders and their teams learn how to maintain efficiency and productivity. CORY and DIANE will lead this interactive workshop and help navigate whatever the ‘new normal' looks like.”

Part two of the series will take place in AUGUST. Click here to register for the JULY webinar. A limited number of “seats” are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Past CRS360 webinars can be streamed here.

CRS is set to return in-person from WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th, 2022 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Further details and registration will be available at a later date. For more information on CRS, visit CountryRadioSeminar.com.

