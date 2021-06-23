Spears Gets A-Lister Support (Photo: Tenseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Multiple sources are reporting that MILEY CYRUS, PARIS HILTON, MARIAH CAREY and other A-Listers are preparing to launch a legal fund to help BRITNEY SPEARS fight the battle to end the Conservatorship she's been under since 2008. It's reported that JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE and HALSEY will also be on board.

According to INDIA.COM, the news comes two weeks after a US judge denied BRITNEY SPEARS’ request to end her conservatorship. “The conservator’s request to suspend JAMES P. SPEARS immediately upon the appointment of BESSEMER TRUST COMPANY of CALIFORNIA as sole conservator of the estate is denied without prejudice,” the court document had mentioned. The court ruling stated that BRITNEY SPEARS is “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

Since SPEARS' emotional request in front of an LA Family Court Judge, (NET NEWS 6/23), both her court-appointed attorney and BESSEMER TRUST COMPANY have requested to be removed from the Conservatorship. BRITNEY's mom LYNNE SPEARS on TUESDAY (7/6) filed a petition in LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, and called into question the claims that BRITNEY SPEARS had a reduced capacity to handle her own affairs, a contention that has allowed the conservatorship to continue for so long. She told a court that her daughter is well enough to take care of herself and should have permission to hire her own attorney to handle her conservatorship case.

« see more Net News