Signs Global DJ Imanbek.

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed GRAMMY-winning DJ/producer IMANBEK to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Known for his futuristic dance-pop, the KAZAKHSTAN-born and raised IMANBEK has experienced an impressive rise over the past 18 months, with his 2019 remix of SAINt JHN's "Roses," which landed him a GRAMMY for BEST REMIXED RECORDING earlier this year.

IMANBEK's streams from across his releases are in excess of 2 billion (earlier this week he entered the Top 100 most streamed artists on SPOTIFY at #95). He also received the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD for TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG, and DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR at iHEART RADIO in the U.S. Just two years ago, the 20-year-old producer was working for the railroad in his native country.

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING A&R Director HARRI DAVIES noted, “IMANBEK has had the most extraordinary 18 months. We started our conversations mid-pandemic, and so we are yet to meet IMANBEK in real life – making this a deal done truly remotely and globally. Our fluidity as a global A&R team was a key factor in IMANBEK choosing us as his partner. He is an absolute one-off and we are delighted to welcome him to the family."

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING A&R Director VICTORIA ROSE added, “It’s such an exciting time for IMANBEK, he is truly a global artist. We’re thrilled to start working with him and his team, and to be part of his journey going forward."

IMANBEK said, “The publishing deal is a major step for any professional producer or writer, so I was extremely selective in choosing the right partner. I’m very happy to announce my first publishing deal ever with CONCORD! I’m so proud to join the team which has such a diverse roster of talent which is very inspiring. It really is great to be part of something global, to have support from a team that really delivers. That’s what every artist is looking for – the real deal."

His catalogue – and songs included in the deal – include collaborations with 24kGOLDN, MARSHMELLO, USHER, FETTY WAP, KHEA and GUNNA.

Earlier this year, IMANBEK collaborated with RITA ORA on a four-song EP, "Bang," with lead single “Big” featuring rapper GUNNA and EDM megastar DAVID GUETTA. Last FRIDAY, he released “Sweet Dreams” with ALAN WALKER, which has already cracked the Global Top 200 on SPOTIFY.

