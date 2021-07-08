-
#NDAfree Hopes To End Christian Non-Profits Using Non-Disclosure Agreements
July 9, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
In an article published by SARAH EINSELEN on THE ROYS REPORT, it draws attention to the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDA's) and other gag contracts at Christian non-profits. The campaign is against the misuse of NDA's, while its website shares stories of those who’ve been forced to sign NDAs or non-disparagement agreements.
On the website ndafree.org one person wrote, “Too often, these tools are used to silence people following abuse or whistleblowing.”
