New Movement Launched 7/8

In an article published by SARAH EINSELEN on THE ROYS REPORT, it draws attention to the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDA's) and other gag contracts at Christian non-profits. The campaign is against the misuse of NDA's, while its website shares stories of those who’ve been forced to sign NDAs or non-disparagement agreements.

On the website ndafree.org one person wrote, “Too often, these tools are used to silence people following abuse or whistleblowing.”



You can read the entire story here.

