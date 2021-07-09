Tom MacCubbin

After 33 years of hosting the radio gardening program "BETTER LAWNS & GARDENS," TOM MACCUBBIN is stepping away effective at the end of JULY. Stepping into the hosting slot will be TERESA WATKINS.

“BETTER LAWNS & GARDENS is a heritage name in FLORIDA gardening and the show will continue with TERESA at the helm,” said FNN Dir./Operations JIM POLING. “The show name will continue and the basic premise of serving FLORIDA gardeners will continue but that’s where the similarity will end. It will be TERESA’s show. We hate to lose a legend like TOM MACCUBBIN, but with TERESA, the program won’t miss a beat.”

