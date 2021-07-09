Rendering - The Roots Barn

ROOTS PRODUCTIONS, LLC. is building THE ROOTS BARN, a new, state-of-the-art music and events venue just outside of NASHVILLE. The timber structure, set to open in the spring of 2022, will be the showpiece of a campus in fast-growing MADISON, TN, planned as "a hub for music-making and an inclusive vision of Americana," according to a press release.

Adjacent to the barn, a separate building will house a remote studio for partner WMOT (ROOTS RADIO 89.5 FM), the 100,000-watt Americana-format public radio station out of MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. The venue will house the station's WEDNESDAY night shows, as well as the "SUNDAY Soul Brunch" hosted by the McCRARY SISTERS.

“THE ROOTS BARN will encompass and celebrate the rich, complex musical history of NASHVILLE,” said NANCY VANREECE, VP/Public Affairs and Business Development for ROOTS PRODUCTIONS, LLC. “NASHVILLE offers locals and tourists an experience like no other. THE ROOTS BARN will be the home to Roots music, no matter what your roots are."

“THE ROOTS BARN will be a gathering and performance place to showcase all of these diverse musical backgrounds in a beautiful, state-of-the art setting," said Executive Producer JOHN WALKER. “Our focus is on broadcasting real music - past, present and future - but in the spirit of true Southern hospitality, we will offer an authentic experience combining the best of elements of food and drink to our visitors.”

To learn more about the development, visit therootsbarn.com.





« see more Net News