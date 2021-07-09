Chuck Sullivan - John Fullam - Victor Starr

AUDACY/DENVER SVP/Market Mgr. CHUCK SULLIVAN has left to pursue other opportunities. Retired ENTERCOM/DENVER SVP/Market Mgr. JOHN FULLAM has come out of retirement to serve as Interim SVP/Market Mgr. for the cluster, which includes Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS107.5), Hot AC KALC (ALICE 105.9). Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN), and more.

Additionally, KQKS PD VICTOR STARR has exited. As of yet, no successor has been named.

STARR has been PD at KQKS since MARCH 2016. Reach out to STARR at victorstarr@msn.com or (410) 808-1800.

