KC & Jessica

COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5)/TULSA has added JESSICA ROSE to the long-running KC IN THE MORNING show, helmed by market mainstay KC LUPP. ROSE began her new duties in early JUNE, and fills the co-host seat that has been vacant since KACY TERMINI’s departure in APRIL 2020.

KRAV Dir./Branding & Programming ABBY JESSEN said, “We set out on an in-depth, nationwide search for the perfect person to join KC on our fast-paced, engaging morning show, and we were thrilled to find JESSICA. She is vibrant and funny, and I can’t wait to hear how she will connect with our listeners and make her mark in our community.”

ROSE commented, “I am thrilled to be in GREEN COUNTRY and joining CMG/TULSA. It feels good to be on a Hot AC station that has such a great reputation, and to be teaming up with KC, who brings great energy into the studio every morning. Now that I'm unpacked, I am ready to explore OKLAHOMA and meet MIX 96.5 listeners. Maybe they can help me decide if I'm team OU or OSU?"

She most recently produced the CHET BUCHANAN MORNING SHOW on AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS.

« see more Net News