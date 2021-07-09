17 Reportedly Test Positive After

A number of attendees and staff of last month’s COUNTRY JAM (JUNE 24th – 26th) in MACK, CO have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending the three-day annual event, according to local media reports. At least 13 fans and four staff have reported that they have received the positive diagnosis. The area was known to be a hotspot for the Delta variant of COVID-19 prior to the event, and officials have said the large number of fans gathering over the three days could have accelerated the spread.

Although signs were posted asking patrons to wear a mask, it was not required. A mobile vaccine clinic was available on site at COUNTRY JAM, but according to a DENVER POST report, it was “empty” when its reporter visited. Prior to the start of the event, health officials did consider cancelling, but ultimately decided it was too late and, after an announcement was made confirming the event would go on, 23,000 additional tickets were purchased.

The GRAND JUNCTION DAILY SENTINEL reported crowds of roughly 24,000 attending each night to see headliners LUKE COMBS, TOBY KEITH and CARRIE UNDERWOOD.

