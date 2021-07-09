'Welcome Back STL' Concert 8/13

BUD LIGHT SELTZER, the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS and SYNERGY PRODUCTIONS are teaming up to put on the “WELCOME BACK STL” concert at BUSCH STADIUM in ST. LOUIS on FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th. The outdoor show will be the first live music stadium show in the city this summer, and will feature headliner ZAC BROWN BAND and SAM HUNT. The concert also marks the first show ZAC BROWN BAND will play since their 14-month touring hiatus due to COVID-19, as well as the first time that HUNT and ZAC BROWN BAND have taken the same stage.

“We are so excited to welcome concerts back to BUSCH STADIUM,” said the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS' VICKI BRYANT. “What better way to do it than with a lineup of incredible talent?"

Tickets will go on sale to the public on THURSDAY, JULY 15th at 10a (CT). To purchase tickets, click here.

