Continuing her years-long battle for equal play for female artists in Country music, SUGARLAND's JENNIFER NETTLES penned an op-ed piece for People.com in which she said, "Women in Country are so severely underrepresented it's actually gross." In the piece, she takes on both radio and streaming services for not supporting women enough, especially women of color. "As a woman, you have one barrier of entry," she wrote. "As a woman of color, you have an even further barrier of entry. It's just like, dear LORD have mercy. What's a girl going to do just to get to do what you love?"

"When women aren't played as much as their male counterparts on Country radio, it is disheartening at best," NETTLES continued. "If we don't have examples of fantastic 'womentors' who have come before us, it's very easy to lose our vision and to lose our dreams. We then miss out on the opportunity to share our story and our very unique and rich and beautiful perspectives on the world as women. So then all [people] hear on radio is men, and one or two women. That's the perspective they're left with.

"Another problem is streaming platforms," she continued. "What the streamers care about is not art. They care about the convenience of their platform, and they care about the expansion of their numbers within the platform. So, it isn't about an artistic curation as much as it is about a mathematical algorithm, and how those numbers continue to expand and grow.

"The problem is that we don't have the same priorities between art and algorithm. It's two different goals, two different priorities, two different conversations," she added. "Because of that, I think it's going to take some significant effort to try and affect change where that's concerned."

In the piece, NETTLES also noted, "As a Country musician, I find myself in an interesting opportunity in terms of my own convictions and beliefs. I am quite liberal, open-hearted, left-leaning, LGBTQ+-loving, and I support Black Lives Matter ... I find myself within a genre of music with a demographic who is typically not those things." Read her full editorial here.

