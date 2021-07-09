13th 30A Songwriters Festival

30A Songwriters Festival has revealed the first round of performers for its 13th festival lineup, set for JANUARY 14th through 17th, 2022 at GRAND BOULEVARD's TOWN CENTER in MIRAMAR BEACH in SOUTH WALTON, FL. The lineup features over 230 artists, including headliners BROTHERS OF A FEATHER (feat. CHRIS and RICH ROBINSON of THE BLACK CROWES), MAVIS STAPLES, EMMYLOU HARRIS, DAWES and JENNY LEWIS. RODNEY CROWELL, PATTY GRIFFIN, STEVE EARLE, JOHN PAUL WHITE (THE CIVIL WARS), GARY LOURIS (JAYHAWKS), SHAWN MULLINS and DAR WILLIAMS are all returning to the lineup.

AMY GRANT and RICKI LEE JONES are among the festival newcomers. The numerous other performers on the lineup can be found here.

Festival Co-Producer RUSSELL CARTER of RUSSELL CARTER ARTISTS MANAGEMENT said, “2022 marks the 13th year of producing the 30A Songwriters Festival. It began as a small event and grew quickly into a premier, one-of-a kind musical showcase for world-class songwriters. From the start, the Festival has been a benefit for the local, nonprofit CULTURAL ARTS ALLIANCE of WALTON COUNTY. [In] 2022, we celebrate a 'New Morning.' In honor of this theme, select musicians will showcase BOB DYLAN’s classic album, 'New Morning,' performing all of the songs in the original album sequence.”

“Anticipation for the 2022 30A Songwriters Festival is dramatically stronger than ever after 15 months of postponed shows due to the pandemic," said CULTURAL ARTS ALLIANCE Executive Dir. and Festival Co-Producer JENNIFER STEELE. "THE CULTURAL ARTS ALLIANCE has been instrumental in establishing a rich and rewarding culture of creativity that enhances our community's quality of life, and we are eager to re-engage in person with our wonderful music enthusiasts, both fans and performers from all over the country, in support of the arts."

The additional 150-plus artists on the 2022 roster will be revealed in the coming weeks. Weekend passes for the festival are available now at 30ASongwritersFestival.com. VIP ticket packages and additional ticket packages are also available.

