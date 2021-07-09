"Self-Starting Creative Rock Star" Needed In Nashville

iHEARTMEDIA is looking for a Promotions Director for the five-station NASHVILLE cluster: Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER), Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK), Country WSIX (THE BIG 98), Talk WLAC (98.3 FM/1510AM) and R&B WUBT (101.1 THE BEAT). Outgoing Promotions Director ROBIN FORMUSA has accepted a marketing position outside the industry, after serving eight years in the role.

Job details include overseeing all station promotions and events. The ideal candidate is described as a “self-starting creative rock star” says WRVW/WNRQ PD JONATHAN SHUFORD.

Other job details include oversight of day-to-day promotions and marketing for the iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE brands, including on-air giveaways, street presence and strategic partnerships. SHUFORD adds that candidates, “Must be highly organized, a voracious consumer of pop culture and lifestyle content, and have the flexibility to occasionally work outside of normal business hours. Proficiency in MS Office and Adobe CS or similar products preferred.”

Interested candidates may see entire job description and apply here.

