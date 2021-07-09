Over 500 Local Stations To Air Celebration

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION's (NABLF) "Celebration of Service to AMERICA Awards" will air on over 500 local broadcast stations, with 218 stations premiering the program on JULY 10th. The awards ceremony will honor local radio and television stations from across the country for their unwavering support of local communities and exceptional public service. TAMRON HALL will host the event.

2021 "Service to America Awards" finalists collectively devoted more than 3,500 hours of airtime to public service and provided more than $43 million in funds and donations to support local businesses and charities to address the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA will receive the 2021 "Service to Leadership Award," the NABLF’s highest individual honor. The foundation will also present the inaugural "JOHN D. DINGELL, JR. Award for Excellence." The award recognizes members of CONGRESS who epitomize the late congressman’s dedication to public service and his bi-partisan work to pass legislation.

The "Celebration of Service to America Awards" program will be available for airing by local stations through AUGUST 14th, 2021. Click here for a full list of finalists.





