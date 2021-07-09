'Trout Mask Replica' Gets The Qobuz Treatment

QOBUZ, the HI-RES streaming platform, has released CAPTAIN BEEFHEART's legendary "Trout Mask Replica" in HI-RES for the first time ever.

The FRANK ZAPPA-produced album, and its HI-RES premiere on QOBUZ, are continuations of the partnership between the streamer and ZAPPA RECORDS that began earlier this year. In MARCH, ZAPPA RECORDS, UMe, and QOBUZ announced the release of nine FRANK ZAPPA titles in HI-RES exclusively on QOBUZ.

Said FRANK's son AHMET, representing ZAPPA RECORDS, “QOBUZ’s awesome combo platter of HI-RES AUDIO and the ability for fans to immerse themselves into the album art of their favorite musicians is an incredible listening experience and a perfect fit for ZAPPA RECORDS. As far as I’m concerned, the ‘z’ in QOBUZ stands for ZAPPA and we know fans of the ‘World's Finest Optional Entertainment’ are going to love the ZAPPA QOBUZ experience. As FZ said: ‘Music is the Best!’

“CAPTAIN BEEFHEART is and always will be one of my favorite musical heroes. It brings me intense 'platypus'-filled happiness to have 'Trout Mask Replica' finally available in HI-RES for everyone's digital enjoyment.”

"Trout Mask Replica" will be available exclusively on QOBUZ for four weeks, and joins a wide range of other premier content on the platform.

Commented QOBUZ's DAN MACKTA, “'Trout Mask' is a legendary album from an iconic artist, and QOBUZ is beyond proud to have been chosen to premiere its re-introduction to the world in previously unavailable HI-RES quality. Don’t forget to check out the digital booklet!”

« see more Net News