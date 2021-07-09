Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX is reporting that MEGAN THEE STALLION is set to be one of the next cover girls for the SPORTS ILLUSTRATED swimsuit issue this year.

BEYONCE was the first musician to appear on the front of the fabled swimsuit issue. This year's edition will feature the first transgender model of color, LEYNA BLOOM, and LEWIS FREESE, the brand’s first male candidate finalist in the SI SWIM SEARCH, where amateur models can try to make it to the cover. COVID nurse MAGGIE RAWLINS is also one of the bikini models.

MEGAN THEE STALLION is currently working on a new album. She recently posed in bikinis for her second FASHION NOVA swimwear collection. The magazine hits stands JULY 19th.

