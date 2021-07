Throwback Holiday Jam Coming

SIERRA H Rhythmic AC KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE)/PHOENIX has taken the wraps off of their THROWBACK HOLIDAY JAM. The DECEMBER 3 concert at PHOENIX SUNS ARENA features ICE CUBE, TOO SHORT, WARREN G, BABY BASH, THE LUNIZ and JJ FAD. Tickets for the show go on sale FRIDAY, JULY 16 at TICKETMASTER.

