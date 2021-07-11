Sold

STOCKS MEDIA, INC. is selling Classic Rock WDNG-A-W236CQ (95.1 THE MOUNTAIN)/ANNISTON, AL to LAKE BROADCASTING, INC. for $235,000 ($45,000 down, the rest in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, CONSOLIDATED MEDIA LLC is selling Country WCHQ-A-W280FN (Q COUNTRY 103.9)/ASHLAND CITY, TN to THE MIGHTY SEVEN NINETY INCORPORATED for $160,000 ($10,000 down, $40,000 cash at closing, $110,000 in a promissory note) plus an LMA before closing.

PRETORIA FIELDS COLLECTIVE MEDIA, LLC is selling Classic Hits WPFQ (RETRO FM 102.1, formerly Triple A Q102, THE QUEEN BEE)/SYLVESTER-ALBANY, GA to JETSTREAM MEDIA LLC for $100,000 ($15,000 down, $85,000 in a promissory note) plus an LMA before closing.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling K299AG/ROCK SPRINGS, WY to HI-LINE RADIO FELLOWSHIP, INC. for assumption of a Real Property License and reimbursement of the seller's legal costs. The primary station is listed as Religion KXEI/HAVRE, MT.

VINCO MEDIA, LLC is selling W238BY/CRISFIELD, MD to THE VOICE RADIO, LLC for $50,000. The primary station is listed as Classic Rock WJKI-A (103.5 & 102.9 THE VAULT)/SALISBURY, MD.

CHERRY CREEK RADIO's CCR-MISSOULA IV, LLC has obtained an STA to operate KHKM/HAMILTON, MT with reduced power due to failure of the HVAC system at the transmitter shelter and resultant damage to the transmitter.

VIVA MEDIA, LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KQFX/BORGER, TX, the antenna of which was damaged in an ice storm.

CENTENNIAL LICENSING II, LLC has closed on the sale of Hot AC simulcast WINC-F/BERRYVILLE, VA-WKDV-F/STRASBURG, VA to METRO RADIO, INC. for $225,000.

And LA FAVORITA RADIO NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of KCFA/ARNOLD, CA and KNTO/CHOWCHILLA, CA to CENTRO CHRISTIANO AMISTAD CHURCH for $1,800,000 ($1 million for KCFA, $800,000 for KNTO) in promissory notes.

