Free Britney Spears

BENZTOWN is offering all U.S. radio stations complete audio and web imaging components to rebrand as “Free BRITNEY Radio” for one day, on WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th in solidarity with BRITNEY EPEARS as her conservatorship hearings continue on that date. The “Free BRITNEY” pop-up station is hosted by 98 DEGREES' JEFF TIMMONS, and audio components are available for stations of all formats to air from 6a (ET) until MIDNIGHT (ET), or in blocks.

In addition, BENZTOWN will provide programming resources to participating stations, including news breaks, liners, sweepers, listener drops, promos, and breaks by TIMMONS. BENZTOWN will also provide a dial-in number for stations to get live on-the-scene audio from reporters and fans that will be onsite at the STANLEY MOSK COURTHOUSE in LOS ANGELES on JULY 14th. In addition, stations will receive a recommended playlist of BRITNEY’s most popular songs. “Free BRITNEY Radio” was developed by BENZTOWN in conjunction with programming consultant MIKE McVAY, with content written by GILETTE, a BENZTOWN programming strategist.

Stations can sign up to receive all “Free BRITNEY Radio” assets here.

BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES commented, “We think 'Free BRITNEY Day' and the nationwide ‘Free BRITNEY Radio’ blitz on JULY 14th will show our collective appreciation for all that BRITNEY SPEARS has done for music and for radio over the years, through her tremendous talent and contributions to our medium. The more stations across the U.S. that join the #FreeBRITNEY movement and re-brand as ‘Free BRITNEY Radio’ for this one important day for BRITNEY, the bigger impact we will have in making her voice heard. Not to mention, this will make exciting topical radio programming that listeners will love, showcasing the biggest hits by BRITNEY!”

Added JEFF TIMMONS, “I'm extremely proud and honored to be the host of what we hope will be an impactful message. I've known BRITNEY for years, and every time I've encountered her she's been a complete joy to be around, and is clearly a strong and extremely intelligent person, in addition to having immense talent."

For more information or to get the free “Free BRITNEY Radio” audio and web imaging for station takeovers, visit here or contact MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

« see more Net News