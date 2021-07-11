Heidi Raphael

The class of 2021 includes BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Communications Officer HEIDI RAPHAEL has been included in the class of 2021 BUFFALO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME.

The WESTERN NEW YORK native began her radio broadcasting career on-the-air in the mid-'80s at WECK, WGR and WHTT in BUFFALO, before joining WGRF (FM07 ROCK). She then worked at stations in CLEVELAND and DETROIT before becoming SVP/Corporate Communications at Boston-based GREATER MEDIA, INC.



Throughout her career, HEIDI has held positions on numerous national industry boards, including the NAB Radio Board Of Directors and the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA. In addition, she founded the MUSICIAN MEDICS program in conjunction with the BUFFALO MUSIC HALL OF FAME and established the annual RAPHAEL COMMUNICATIONS SCHOLARSHIP for students interested in pursuing a career in broadcasting.

The BUFFALO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME induction ceremony will be held on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4th at the ADMIRAL ROOM in BUFFALO. Tickets are available at www.buffalobroadcasters.com.

« see more Net News