Sileo

JVC MEDIA's FLORIDA MAN RADIO, airing on WDYZ-A-W288CJ/ORLANDO, WYGC/GAINESVILLE, and WZLB/VALPARAISO-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, is adding DAN SILEO's USA RADIO NETWORK syndicated show for late evenings. SILEO tells ALL ACCESS that the show will begin airing on the FLORIDA affiliates in the coming weeks.

SILEO is a known quantity in the ORLANDO market from his days hosting mornings at CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEARTMEDIA Sports WQTM-A/WYGM-A.

« back to Net News