JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS writes on the company blog, "Imagine for a moment there's a highly successful media platform. Hundreds of millions of consumers use it and love it. As a result, it has become highly profitable. But over time, the corporate team comes to realize consumers are gravitating away from the platform.

"It's a slow leak, but it's very real, and evident in the numbers. The content is good, but users are embracing different media options for entertainment and information. The platform remains viable and popular, but it's not what it was. And the consumer shift is clear, both in the metrics and even anecdotally.

"It may sound like I'm talking about broadcast radio. But the entertainment medium whose momentum has slowed is none other than INSTAGRAM.

"It's barely a decade old, and had the good fortune of being acquired by FACEBOOK just a couple years later for a $1 billion. INSTAGRAM has been hugely successful, attracting more than one billion monthly active users."

