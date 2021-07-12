Lewis

MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President, LORI LEWIS, explains in her latest MERGE story that INSTAGRAM is no longer just a square photo-sharing app. LEWIS adds, “Video is what’s driving an immense amount of growth online for all the major platforms, and it’s a trend Instagram will now place more focus on.” She shares what this means to you and how to start diving into short form video in this week’s MERGE.

« see more Net News