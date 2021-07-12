-
Instagram Is Now A Video-Sharing App
July 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President, LORI LEWIS, explains in her latest MERGE story that INSTAGRAM is no longer just a square photo-sharing app. LEWIS adds, “Video is what’s driving an immense amount of growth online for all the major platforms, and it’s a trend Instagram will now place more focus on.” She shares what this means to you and how to start diving into short form video in this week’s MERGE.