SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has made a worldwide deal with AUSTRALIAN music company ALBERTS to administer the complete song catalogs of AC/DC, and the songwriting and producing team HARRY VANDA, GEORGE YOUNG, and STEVIE WRIGHT. This agreement brings the AC/DC's publishing and recording rights together under the SONY banner for the first time.

ALBERTS CEO DAVID ALBERT said, “We are looking forward to working with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and continuing to create opportunities to showcase these great catalogs. We have built over a number of years a very close working relationship with ROB STRINGER and the team at COLUMBIA and were impressed with DAMIAN TROTTER and JON PLATT’s vision for the catalogs and the alignment with our approach to business.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/CEO JON PLATT stated, “We are pleased to join forces with ALBERTS to deliver new opportunities for AC/DC and VANDA, YOUNG and WRIGHT. DAVID ALBERT and the ALBERTS team are leaders in shaping AUSTRALIA’s modern music culture, and our shared ethos will be powerful in sustaining the global impact of these iconic catalogs.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Managing Dir./AUSTRALIA DAMIAN TROTTER said, “On behalf of SMP AUSTRALIA, I am honored to partner with ALBERTS to represent the catalogs of AC/DC and VANDA, YOUNG and WRIGHT. Their songs define the history of contemporary Rock and Pop music in this country, and we look forward to building upon their enduring legacies.”

SONY MUSIC GROUP Chairman ROB STRINGER added, “We are so excited and honored at SONY MUSIC GROUP to build on our long-standing relationship with both ALBERTS and AC/DC through the representation of the ALBERTS song catalog. We thank them for their trust and faith in us.”

« see more Net News