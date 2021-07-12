A Roll Of The D20

GUARANTY MEDIA Sports WNXX-KNXX (104.5/104.9 ESPN BATON ROUGE)/BATON ROUGE host T-BOB HEBERT, News-Talk WBRP (TALK 107.3)/BATON ROUGE afternoon host JAY DUCOTE, Classic Rock WDGL (EAGLE 98.1)/BATON ROUGE host CHUCK PIERCE, and digital marketing executive LINDSAY DUGA have teamed to host a podcast on Dungeons & Dragons.

"THE NIGHT SHIFT" is a real-play podcast following the four hosts and dungeon master TRENT HILL as they play the game at the stations' video/audio studio; the show is the first project for the GUARANTY PODCAST NETWORK, which will debut new shows over the next few months.

Digital Content Dir. JAY PARKER said, “All of these folks are used to entertaining people -- whether through their voice, their writing, or their antics on video--- it made it a no-brainer project. Having radio and digital marketing folks do a podcast is like asking a fish to swim. It just came naturally to them.”

