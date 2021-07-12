KTMT Moves And Rebrands

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP has moved Top 40/Mainstream KTMT (93.7 NOW-FM) down the dial to KCMX-HD3/K227AA at 93.3. Along with the move, the station has been rebranded to HITS 93.3, MEDFORD's Party Station. The entire on-air staff has made the move, as well; THE JUBAL SHOW in mornings, JOJO LOPEZ-middays, JAMES TYLER in afternoons and TINO COCHINO RADIO at night. The station has added a new station voice, JOSH JENSEN.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP CHR Format Captain TOMMY DEL RIO commented, "It’s time to re-set your pre-set because the hits have moved! The station will be focused on sounding all things MEDFORD and I’ve curated a playlist specifically targeted to the listeners on a local level."

STEPHENS has not announced its plan for the 93.7 signal but that will be unveiled on WEDNESDAY (7/14).

