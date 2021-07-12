Debuts Today

FOX NEWS AUDIO is releasing the first episode of a new eleven-part series as part of its "FOX NEWS INVESTIGATES" podcast, "ALCHEMY OF VIOLENCE: NARCOS, REAPERS AND SURVIVAL," TODAY (7/12).

FOX NATION host JOHNNY JOEY JONES hosts the series, on which JONES interviews security consultant and former TIJUANA police officer ED CALDERON about the drug cartels, violence, and corruption in MEXICO.

While the first episode is being made available free at FOXNEWSPODCASTS.COM, the remainder are available to subscribers of FOX NEWS PODCASTS+, also TODAY (7/12).

