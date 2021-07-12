-
iHeartRadio Promos, Progressive Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For July 5-11
Promos for iHEARTRADIO led MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JULY 5-11, with PROGRESSIVE the top paid advertiser in second place and promos for iHEART's "PAPER GHOSTS" in third.
The top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO (#2 last week; 52684 instances)
- PROGRESSIVE (#4; 44343)
- PAPER GHOSTS PODCAST (#7; 42763)
- INDEED (#19; 41844)
- GRAINGER (#92; 34335)
- GEICO (#11; 33757)
- BABBEL (#8; 32104)
- CAPITAL ONE (#15; 30726)
- MACY'S (#3; 28893)
- BANK OF AMERICA (#10; 28160)