Top 10

Promos for iHEARTRADIO led MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JULY 5-11, with PROGRESSIVE the top paid advertiser in second place and promos for iHEART's "PAPER GHOSTS" in third.

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#2 last week; 52684 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 44343) PAPER GHOSTS PODCAST (#7; 42763) INDEED (#19; 41844) GRAINGER (#92; 34335) GEICO (#11; 33757) BABBEL (#8; 32104) CAPITAL ONE (#15; 30726) MACY'S (#3; 28893) BANK OF AMERICA (#10; 28160)

