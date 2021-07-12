Mathew (Photo: Sam Grant)

HOLLER BOY RECORDS has partnered with ONErpm for distribution and marketing for up-and-coming artist CHASE MATTHEW. The Country singer-songwriter has plans to release a six track EP, "County Line," on FRIDAY, JULY 30th. The title track is available now.

HOLLER BOY RECORDS is a newly-launched independent music label led by MUSIC ROW veteran RYAN UPCHURCH as CEO, with VP LOYD POTTS handling day-to-day operations. MATTHEW is the label's first signed artist.

“CHASE is a rare artist who has a lot of intangibles that are incredibly hard to teach,” said KEN MADSON, ONErpm GM. “He can write, produce and perform; that’s a trifecta not often found.”

« see more Net News