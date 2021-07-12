First Episode 7/14 at 7p (CT)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CARLY PEARCE is set to launch her new APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY show, "MY 3 MINUTES RADIO," on WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th at 7p (CT). PEARCE's show will feature a variety of guests to interview and discuss the "breaking point" of their careers and their journey to success. WEDNESDAY's episode will have RUSSELL DICKERSON, LEE BRICE and LINDSAY ELL as guests.

“Every artist plays shows, writes music and comes through your Country radio station, but every single artist has a different version of how they got to where they are now," said PEARCE. "I wanted to bring you those stories and bring them to life to show you how different three minutes and one song can look."

The APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY show can be found here.

