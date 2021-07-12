Open Coverage

SIRIUSXM is converting SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO to "THE OPEN RADIO" for the weekend with live hole-by-hole coverage of the 149th OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP THURSDAY through SUNDAY (7/15-18) from ROYAL ST. GEORGE’S GOLF CLUB in KENT, ENGLAND.

Round coverage starts THURSDAY and FRIDAY at 2a (ET) and SATURDAY and SUNDAY at 4a (ET); Each round will be followed by a "postgame show" hosted by GARY WILLIAMS and CARL PAULSON with analysis by HALE IRWIN, DAVE STOCKTON, SCOTT SIMPSON, and JOHN COOK. The coverage is airing through SIRIUSXM's arrangement with the R&A and U.S. rights holder NBCUNIVERSAL, which is airing the OPEN on NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, and PEACOCK.

