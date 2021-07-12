Parham

LUCK PRESENTS, the organization behind WILLIE NELSON's annual LUCK REUNION and other NELSON events, has hired CHRIS PARHAM as VP/Partnerships. He will be in charge of strategy and development for the brand, as well as commercial and marketing partnerships. The NASHVILLE native arrives from VECTOR MANAGEMENT.

"I have always admired LUCK's vision to support artists and innovators in music, culture, and entertainment,” said PARHAM. “I love the LUCK family, and I'm extremely excited and honored to join the team in this new role."

"CHRIS PARHAM has worked closely with both artists and brands throughout his impressive career, many of whom are ingrained in the roots culture that echoes LUCK's mission," said LUCK PRESENTS co-founder ELLEE DURNIAK. "We look forward to PARHAM working in a capacity with us that will allow for growth alongside like-minded brands."

The LUCK REUNION concert is set to return to LUCK, TX in 2022 on THURSDAY, MARCH 17th, after canceling the past two years' events in response to the pandemic. For more information, visit LuckPresents.com.

