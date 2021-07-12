Debuting July 19th

Former News-Talk KFTK-F (FM TALK 97.1)/ST. LOUIS PD JEFF ALLEN and market veteran JOE RUSCH's EPIC STL is launching a conservative talk station, NEWSTALKSTL, via K270BW/ST. LOUIS, fed by the HD2 channel of GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian KLJY (99.1 JOY FM). The station will debut on JULY 19th.

The new station's lineup includes KSSZ (EAGLE 93.9)/COLUMBIA, MO afternoon host MIKE FERGUSON, market veteran VIC PORCELLI, WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO, KEY NETWORKS' "THE O'REILLY FACTOR," and KFTK vets TONY COLUMBO, TIM JONES, and CHRIS ARPS. The station will occupy the former EMMIS studios in ST. LOUIS UNION STATION's POWERHOUSE; the studios will be named after the late EMMIS Chief Engineer SAM CAPUTA.

ALLEN, President of Programming for EPIC STL, said, “When people tune in, they will hear voices that they know and trust talking about the issues that impact their city.”

RUSCH, Managing Partner of the company, added, “This is the team that defined conservative talk radio in ST. LOUIS for many years and we are excited about the opportunity to do it again."

Suburban Duo Goes Further Right

Meanwhile, areas north and west of ST. LOUIS will be getting yet another, even more conservative talk station with the pending flip of Americana KLUQ/HERMANN, MO-KVMO/VANDALIA, MO, currently held by receiver DENNIS WALLACE, to News-Talk under former KFTK hosts TRACY ELLIS and RICK ELLIS.

The lineup at "REAL TALK 93.3" will include JOE HOFT, a writer for his twin brother JIM's GATEWAY PUNDIT misinformation website, as morning host; Dr. ERIC NEPUTE, a chiropractor recently charged by the FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION with violating the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act by selling unproven coronavirus "treatments," 9-11a (CT), and WESTWOOD ONE's BEN SHAPIRO 7-9p.

