2021 'Rising Through The Ranks' Scholarship Winners Announced

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB), BMI and MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC., have announced the recipients of this year's "Rising Through The Ranks" Scholarship Program. As previously announced, this year’s program will be held virtually and will run over five TUESDAYS in AUGUST from 11a-2p (CT) beginning AUGUST 3rd (NET NEWS 4/26).

Topics featured during the program will include areas such as the role of today’s manager, building your personal brand, managing up, down and sideways and budgeting, forecasting and how to read a P&L.

Featured speakers include: HARTLEY ADKINS, Pres. of MARKETS GROUP, IHEARTMEDIA; DONNA DETWEILER, Senior Manager, BROADCAST SERVICES, XPERI; ERICA FARBER, Pres. and CEO, RAB; LAURIE KAHN, Pres. and CEO, MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK; SUSAN LARKIN, COO, AUDACY; VAL MAKI, SVP/Market Manager, BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL; GINNY MORRIS, Chair and CEO, HUBBARD RADIO; BETH NEUHOFF, Pres. and CEO, NEUHOFF MEDIA; RUTH PRESSLAFF, Board Pres., MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC.; DAN SPEARS, VP, Industry Relations, BMI and ERIKA SYLVIA, Market Comptroller, EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS.

This year's recipients include:

MARISSA AUSTIN, COX MEDIA GROUP/ SAN ANTONIO, TX

MELINDA BAKER, CCB MEDIA/HYANNIS, MA

CASSIE BENSON, ILIAD MEDIA GROUP/NAMPA, ID

MICHELLE BUCK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/PORTLAND, ME

LINA COLLAZOS-SANDOVAL, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/ ST. PETERSBURG, FL

JENNA COYLE, THE CROMWELL GROUP/OWENSBORO, KY

TRACI DAVIS, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/EVANSVILLE/OWENSBORO, KY

TIFFANY DAVISON, KATZ MEDIA GROUP/NEW YORK

KRISTINA DOLAN, WOOLSTONE CORPORATION/SANFORD, NC

HILLARY DOYAL, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/SHREVEPORT, LA

TACIE DUPUY, iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS

OLIVIA FRIEDMAN, CUMULUS MEDIA/HUNTSVILLE, AL

CHELSEA GRAY. SUMMIT MEDIA/KNOXVILLE, TN

LAURA HANKS, COMMUNITY FIRST BROADCASTING/STORM LAKE, IA

ELIZABETH KAY, AUDACY/MILWAUKEE

KARLEY MCDANIEL, MISSISSIPPI RIVER RADIO/CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

HELEN OBOMANU, AUDACY/CHICAGO

GINA OCHS, CROMWELL GROUP/ILLINOIS markets

LISA PERCEVAULT, BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP/BLOOMSBURG, PA

STEPHANIE PINKSTON, NEUHOFF MEDIA/SPRINGFIELD, IL

ZULI RODRIGUEZ, SALEM MEDIA GROUP, TAMPA-SARASOTA, FL

DEVON SHUMAN, GEN MEDIA PARTNERS/GULF BREEZE, FL

JOI TYRRELL, AUDACY/NEW YORK

EMILY WARD, AUDACY/ ATLANTA, GA

AMBER WHITELEY, BASIN MEDIACTIVE, KLAMATH FALLS, OR

« see more Net News