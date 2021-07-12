Church (Photo: Joe Pugliese)

Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH, who earned 53 new MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, "Heart On Fire," making it the most-added song at Country radio with a total of 55 stations now on board.

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; EMI RECORDS VP/Promotion JIMMY RECTOR; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; EMI RECORDS Sr. Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRUDIE DANIELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion CONNOR BROCK, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JOHN TRAPANE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JACKIE STEVENS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MIKE KRINIK and Coord./Promotion BRIARMAN WHITFIELD.

« see more Net News