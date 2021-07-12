-
Eric Church Is Country's Most Added With 'Heart On Fire'
July 13, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH, who earned 53 new MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, "Heart On Fire," making it the most-added song at Country radio with a total of 55 stations now on board.
Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; EMI RECORDS VP/Promotion JIMMY RECTOR; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; EMI RECORDS Sr. Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRUDIE DANIELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion CONNOR BROCK, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JOHN TRAPANE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JACKIE STEVENS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MIKE KRINIK and Coord./Promotion BRIARMAN WHITFIELD.